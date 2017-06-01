'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Fiona to Move Out of Family Home?

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is eager to start a life free of responsibilities in the next season of "Shameless."

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeFiona goes solo in "Shameless" season 8.

Fans of the Showtime series are looking forward to a carefree, stress-free Fiona as she starts prioritizing her own well-being in the next installment. So far, no spoilers have been released regarding the upcoming storyline. Rossum even admitted (via her Twitter account) that she has yet to receive the scripts for season 8. She also told her fans that she was looking forward to reuniting wit her co-stars, whom she considers her second family.

One of the expected plots in the new installment is Fiona's determination to go solo.

Her decision to stop herself from carrying most of the burden in the Gallagher household was a long time coming. She was tired of being the only responsible one in the family, while her father and siblings got to do everything they wanted without worrying about the consequences of their actions. In last season's finale, she finally told them she had enough of the situation and that they must stop relying on her so much. Fiona may even decide to leave the Gallagher family home and get an apartment for herself.

In a 2016 interview with Variety, Rossum spoke about Fiona's desire to make something out of life other than always playing second fiddle to her siblings. According to her, her character had so much going in her life and she could be anything she wanted as long as she persevered.

"We've seen her fight for Debbie or fight with Debbie. Or fight for Lip or fight with Lip. We've never seen her fight for herself. So watching her get inspired by realizing the Sharon Lawrence character who comes in who owns a few blocks in the neighborhood. ... That becomes her journey in which could she make something of herself. Can she be a businesswoman? Can she be a real estate woman? What would that be like?" Rossum said.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.