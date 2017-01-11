'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank's Bad Luck Continues

Frank (William H. Macy) will continue living his life the way he wants to in the upcoming season of "Shameless." What kind of trouble will he be involved in this time around?

According to IB Times, the Gallagher patriarch's bad luck will likely resume in the new installment of the Showtime series. Frank cheated death when he survived his fall at Lake Michigan in the dead of winter. He was his usual obnoxious self after getting discharged from the hospital after having stayed in the ICU for about a month. He quickly planned his revenge against his children, whom he discovered to be the ones who threw him off the bridge. At the latter part of the season, he reunited with his ex-wife. He and Monica (Chloe Webb) wanted to get married again, to their children's horror. She died, though, leaving a bunch of crystal meth behind.

Frank divided the drugs evenly among them, ignoring Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) suggestion to throw the crystal meth away. With a ready source of cash in hand, Frank is ready to take on the world once again, at least until the police captures him. He no longer needs to sell another body organ to the black market to get money. Frank will likely irritate Fiona once more. He has already demonstrated that he could not keep away from the family for long. He and his eldest are frequently at loggerheads with each other.

Rossum is reprising her role after settling her problems with the show. She reportedly wanted to get the same salary as Macy's. She announced the good news via Twitter.

"Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family! Back to work in May!" the actress wrote.

"Shameless" is expected to return in 2017 on Showtime.