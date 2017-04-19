'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Is Fiona Ready to Face Sean Again?

Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) ex-fiancé Sean (Dermot Mulroney) may return to confuse her all over again in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

After being single in the last installment, spoilers predict that Fiona is ready to fall in love again. She may even get married. However, will she meet someone new or will a person from her past return?

Fiona has been married once to Gus (Steve Kazee), the bassist of an indie rock band, in season 5. After their split, she became involved with Steve/Jimmy (Justin Chatwin). And then came Sean, who swept her off her feet and made her believe in love again. They were about to get married until her father, Frank (William H. Macy), dropped a bombshell.

Sean did not tell Fiona he was on drugs. The revelation ended their relationship and Fiona learned to pick up the pieces of her life again. That was also the last time viewers saw Sean.

In the off chance that Sean will return to the picture, it will be interesting to see how Fiona will react to him. Many fans of the show really thought they would end up together. Fiona loved Sean and it broke her heart to learn that he was lying to her.

In an interview with Variety, Rossum talked about her character's lack of a love life in season 7. According to her, being alone gave Fiona a chance to get to know herself more and focus on other more important things, like her career.

"Can she be a businesswoman? Can she be a real estate woman? What would that be like? The learning curve of not knowing when you buy a property you should do an inspection. Not knowing these things, she had no one to teach her. Just like she had no one to teach her how to be a woman or how to be a mother. She had to learn the hard way. She's learning the hard way in business, too," Rossum explained.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.