'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Lip's Road to Maturity Begins

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeLip goes back to school in "Shameless" season 8.

In last season's finale, Lip told his girlfriend, Sierra (Ruby Modine), that he wanted to continue his college education. He also promised to always attend the Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to curb his addiction.

Spoilers claim that Lip seemed serious with his decision to change for the better. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) previously told him that if he continued his immature ways, he would not be successful. After he got out of rehab the last time, Lip immediately went back to his old routine and returned home drunk every night.

White told Esquire in an October interview that he has yet to give up on his character. According to him, although Lip has made a lot of bad decisions in his life, it does not mean he is hopeless. White said that Lip has always idolized his father, Frank (William H. Macy). They are both brilliant but lack maturity to make good decisions. Being with Sierra actually made Lip think about the possibility of turning his life around. He already considers it his responsibility to provide for her needs, as well as her kid's. The road to maturity may seem difficult, but Lip will come around as soon as he finds the initiative to change.

"I think that's been clear since the beginning of the show, how brilliant he is. I hope for the audience it's been clear that Lip got it from his father; from Frank. I don't think alcohol abuse and drug abuse has been something they've shared so much until recently. I definitely think that now the show wants to paint this picture that Lip can really become something like Frank. He is so bright and had so many chances. But he can also be pretty dim in a lot of ways, and kind of spit at them," White said.

"Shameless" season 8 is expected to air sometime this 2017.