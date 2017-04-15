'Shameless' Season 8 Release Date, Spoilers: Will Fiona Get Married?

Marriage may be in the cards for Fiona (Emmy Rossum) in the upcoming season of "Shameless." Will she finally get her happily ever after?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeFiona may find a new love interest in "Shameless" season 8.

It has been a while since Fiona had a serious relationship in the Showtime series. Although she had a brief affair with a very attractive entrepreneur named Ryan (Barry Sloane) last installment, she remained emotionally unattached to the male specie.

Fiona must still be hurting after her disastrous split with ex-fiancé Sean (Dermot Mulroney). They broke-up when Frank (William H. Macy) told her during her wedding day that her soon-to-be-husband was a junkie.

In a previous interview with TVLine, executive producer Krista Vernoff talked about their decision to keep Fiona in a relationship while she was in her twenties. Before Sean, she met and married Gus (Steve Kazee), the bassist of an indie rock band, in season 5. When they broke up, she became involved with Steve/Jimmy (Justin Chatwin). She ended things when she realized he was lying to her about his identity.

"She is a damaged woman who comes from damaging parents. When your father is Frank ...you want a different experience of male love, and so, she looks for that. Often, she ends up attracting different versions of Frank, which is some of what we were playing with in the reveal of Sean being a drug user," the EP said in the interview.

Season 8 may be the perfect opportunity for Fiona to meet someone and perhaps tie the knot. It will fit the expected storyline, as spoilers claim Fiona will get to enjoy being independent, without her father and siblings pulling her back. She previously told her brothers and sister that they needed to stop relying on her all the time. Fiona is a young woman who wants to enjoy what life has to offer, maybe with a gorgeous man by her side. Will she really get her wish?

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.