'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Will Fiona Find a New Love Interest?

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) has managed to keep away from serious relationships in the past season of "Shameless." Will she still be single in the upcoming installment?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeWill Fiona find a boyfriend in the next season of "Shameless"?

Fans of the Showtime series are waiting for the moment Fiona falls in love again. After her messy breakup with fiancé Sean (Dermot Mulroney), she has remained single. She had an affair with Ryan (Barry Sloane), the handsome entrepreneur who taught her a thing or two about handling businesses, but it did not last long. In the past, Fiona had no shortage of boyfriends.

Executive producer Krista Vernoff previously said in an interview that it was the writers' decision to keep Fiona in relationships. After all, she was supposed to enjoy her twenties.

"She is a damaged woman who comes from damaging parents. When your father is Frank [William H. Macy]...you want a different experience of male love, and so, she looks for that. Often, she ends up attracting different versions of Frank, which is some of what we were playing with in the reveal of Sean being a drug user," the EP said.

Fiona made a mistake when she married Gus (Steve Kazee), the bassist of an indie rock band, in season 5. Then, she met Steve/Jimmy (Justin Chatwin). They broke up when Fiona realized he was lying to her. He was from a rich family and wanted Fiona to run away with him. That time, though, she was determined to protect her siblings from Frank. After Steve/Jimmy, Fiona dated her boss, Sean. They decided to get married, but during her wedding day, Frank showed up and told his daughter that her husband-to-be was a junkie.

While it is great to see Fiona being a strong, independent woman, it will also be nice if she finds a man she can respect. Season 8 will be another challenge for her. According to spoilers, she will be busy handling her real estate business. Fiona decided to give up the laundromat and try out other ventures. She bought Ryan's building and was excited to see how things would work out from there.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.