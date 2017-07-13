'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Will Fiona's Siblings Like Her New Flame?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Fiona meets Nessa in "Shameless" season 8.

Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) next potential love interest may take her Gallagher siblings by surprise in the next season of "Shameless."

According to spoilers, Fiona is set to meet an attractive lesbian who is occupying one of the rooms in her newly purchased apartment building. Nessa (to be portrayed by 'Gossip Girl' alum Jessica Szohr) is described as a strong and tough woman who knows what she wants. She and Fiona are set to develop a friendship that may or may not lead to romance, but speculations are rife that Nessa is going to be Fiona's next love interest.

It has been a while since the eldest Gallagher child was involved in a serious relationship. She had hookups after her ugly split from Sean (Dermot Mulroney) but they never lasted. In fact, the building she now has was previously owned by a man she once had a one-night stand with, Ryan (Barry Sloane). If ever, Nessa will be Fiona's first homosexual romance. And although her siblings were not unfamiliar with same-sex relationships, thanks to Ian (Cameron Monaghan), they are bound to be surprised with this development.

On a different note, Chicago Tribune has reported that the cast of "Shameless" are set to film scenes for the upcoming season this month in the Windy City. William H. Macy, who plays Frank, Rossum and the other stars are expected to arrive in Chicago on July 31 and stay until Aug. 4. Although most of the shots in the series take place in Los Angeles, it is typical for the show to film some of the scenes in the city every season.

Season 8 is expected to reveal the whereabouts of the Gallagher family following Monica's (Chloe Webb) death. Before she passed away, it was exposed that she had in her possession several pieces of crystal meth. The drugs were evenly divided between Frank and the kids. Fiona suggested that they flush the meth in the toilet, but no one listened to her.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime later this year.