'Shameless' Season 8 Updates: Emmy Rossum Yet to Receive Script, Production Has Not Kicked Off

After it was reported earlier that "Shameless" season 8 would enter its production this month of May, it is suspected that the cameras have not started grinding for the hit Showtime series yet.

Facebook/ShamelessEmmy Rossum, who plays the role of Fiona Gallagher on "Shameless," reveald she has not yet received the script for the series' next season.

There is no denying that "Shameless" is still one of the most followed TV series. While there are already numerous rumors about how its next season will pan out, it remains unknown as to when exactly "Shameless" season 8 will arrive.

Despite the uncertainty on the exact release date of the Showtime series, though, fans are happy to know that, at least, the show would already begin its production this month. After all, it was no less than one of the show's stars, Emmy Rossum, who earlier hinted via a tweet that it would be the case.

However, with the month of May slowly tapering toward its end, it seems the production of "Shameless" season 8 has not kicked off yet. Speculations that this may be the case stemmed from Rossum's recent tweet wherein she states she is still waiting for the script of the upcoming season 8 of the series, suggesting it has not begun filming yet.

"Eagerly awaiting the scripts for #shameless season 8 and looking forward to being reunited with my second family," Rossum shared on her Twitter post last May 19..

While it is unclear as to when the cameras will start grinding for the next season of the Showtime series, fans can already be almost certain that one of its upcoming episodes will be under the directorial helm of Rossum herself. To recall, Rossum also directed episode 4 of "Shameless" season 7, and there is a good chance for her to showcase her directorial expertise once more in the next season, as Rossum herself admits.

"So I hear, yes!!!!" Rossum reveals as a reply to one of her Twitter followers who asked if there is any chance for her to lend her directorial expertise to the show once more.