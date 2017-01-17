'Sherlock' Season 5 Latest Update: Steven Moffat Drops the Answer on Questions About a New Season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The fourth series of "Sherlock" ended with the Baker Boys apparently solving "The Final Problem." However, fans were quick to ask when season 5 will be released and showrunner Steven Moffat was just as quick to give an indefinite answer.

FACEBOOK/Sherlock 'Sherlock' season 4 ended with 'The Final Problem' on Jan. 16. Will there be a season 5?

According to The Independent, Moffat and co-showrunner Mark Gatiss were present during the British Film Institute's special preview event for "The Final Problem." During the gathering, the two were asked about the possibility of a "Sherlock" season 5.

Moffat took the honor of answering the biggest question ever since the end of the fourth series. It appears that the executive producer thinks it is possible that Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Watson (Martin Freeman) ended their adventures with "The Final Problem."

"If this is the last time — and I'm not planning on it to be, but it might be — it is possible that we could end it. We couldn't have ended it on any of the previous series because there was what have been great cliffhangers," Moffat remarked.

While Moffat clarified in his statement that he doesn't have plans on ending "Sherlock" yet, it can be safe to conclude that he and Gatiss could decide that the fourth season would be the end.

Despite Moffat's latest remarks about "Sherlock" season 5, Digital Spy notes that there are still numerous stories to tell. The outlet further points out that Moffat and Gatiss have said in the past that they are not planning to leave the hit series in the hands of other creative teams.

"Of course, loads of other people will do Sherlock Holmes and we'll be the first people to watch those... But our version is our version," Moffat said.

"Sherlock" series 4 dropped a good number of bombs starting with the death of Amanda Abbington's Mary Watson, the appearance of Sian Brooke's Eurus and the shocking return of Andrew Scott's Moriarty.

For now, fans can only hope that "The Final Problem" is not final. As mentioned earlier, there are still a lot of material from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle that could potentially helm the plot for "Sherlock" season 5.