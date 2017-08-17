'Shingeki No Bahamut' Season 3 Spoilers: Anime's Fate After Season 2 Remains Uncertain

hulu.com Promotional image for "Shingeki No Bahamut: Genesis" (Rage of Bahamut: Genesis)

After the release of the second season of "Shingeki No Bahamut (Rage of Bahamut)" in the U.S. through Amazon in April, fans of the Japanese anime series are now waiting for any announcement on the production of season 3.

According to reports, the possibility of having a "Shingeki No Bahamut" season 3 may be unclear because of the dwindling popularity of the card battle game where it was loosely based from.

Reports pointed out that the "Rage of Bahamut" video game used to have more than 10 million players during its peak in 2013, but it suffered from a major decline in February 2016 that forces game developer Cygames to close its English version. Then in January 2017, Cygames also had to remove the iOS version of the mobile card battle game because of the decreasing numbers of players who are still hook on the game.

This could mean that the third season of "Shingeki no Bahamut" might no longer push through, unless the anime producer MAPPA manages to come up with enough materials to extend the story for another installment.

The first season of "Shingeki No Bahamut" anime titled "Shingeki No Bahamut: Genesis" that was released in the U.S. by Funimation through Hulu reportedly centers on the adventures of bounty hunters Favaro and his mortal enemy Kaisar Lidfard. The latter believes that Favaro should be blamed for causing his family to lose all of their prestigious titles.

However, Favaro and Kaisar have to embark on a long journey to together when they meet a half-demon, half-angel named Amira to help her find her mother.

The anime's season 2 called "Shingeki No Bahamut: Virgin Soul" is also currently airing on Amazon's Prime Video service in the U.K., but it is expected to conclude on Sept. 29. This means that fans should hope to hear the producers' plans for the season 3 of the animated series before or after the second season finale airs this fall.