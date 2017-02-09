Sho Baraka Responds to LifeWay 'Penis' Controversy on Twitter

Share

By Brandon Showalter , CP Reporter
(Photo: www.lionsandliars.com)Christian rapper Amisho "Sho" Baraka Lewis.

Rapper Sho Baraka is responding to the controversy surrounding Christian retailer LifeWay removing his album from store shelves because one of his songs contains the word "penis."

The artist posted a humorous spoof on his Twitter page Thursday showing his face super-imposed on SpongeBob Squarepants wherein he enters a LifeWay establishment and gets behind a microphone and says "Attention, customers."

A small portion his song "Piano Break, 33 A.D." from his album The Narrative then plays his lyric: "But always pissed off, that's because I thought with my penis" over the loudspeaker.

The outraged patrons on the cartoon say "I don't understand, that guy's talented, he doesn't have to work blue. "Let's go somewhere more family-oriented," as the store empties. 

The cartoon shows an alarmed LifeWay President Thom S. Rainer reading the American Patriot's Bible on the toilet being alerted that everyone has left.

LifeWay told the Christian Post Wednesday that they, like any retailer, have a responsibility not to carry resources that contain content their customers deem inappropriate. 

"After receiving complaints about some language in The Narrative, LifeWay decided to no longer carry it," said LifeWay Communications Director Carol Pipes in an email.

You can watch the clip here:

Follow Brandon Showalter on Twitter: @BrandonMShow

Follow Brandon Showalter on Facebook: @BrandonMShow

Share

Most Popular
  • Lady Gaga's Former Teacher Speaks Out After Her Declaration to God at Super Bowl
  • Pence Defends Trump's Decision to Renew Obama's LGBT Executive Order
  • Fired NewSpring Pastor Perry Noble Returns to Pulpit at Elevation Church
  • Carrie Underwood, Jen Hatmaker Are Being Deceived on Gay Marriage: American Family Association
  • Liberal Sexual Morality Lives Only in 'La La Land'
other headlines