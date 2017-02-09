Sho Baraka Responds to LifeWay 'Penis' Controversy on Twitter

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Photo: www.lionsandliars.com) Christian rapper Amisho "Sho" Baraka Lewis.

Rapper Sho Baraka is responding to the controversy surrounding Christian retailer LifeWay removing his album from store shelves because one of his songs contains the word "penis."

The artist posted a humorous spoof on his Twitter page Thursday showing his face super-imposed on SpongeBob Squarepants wherein he enters a LifeWay establishment and gets behind a microphone and says "Attention, customers."

A small portion his song "Piano Break, 33 A.D." from his album The Narrative then plays his lyric: "But always pissed off, that's because I thought with my penis" over the loudspeaker.

The outraged patrons on the cartoon say "I don't understand, that guy's talented, he doesn't have to work blue. "Let's go somewhere more family-oriented," as the store empties.

The cartoon shows an alarmed LifeWay President Thom S. Rainer reading the American Patriot's Bible on the toilet being alerted that everyone has left.

LifeWay told the Christian Post Wednesday that they, like any retailer, have a responsibility not to carry resources that contain content their customers deem inappropriate.

"After receiving complaints about some language in The Narrative, LifeWay decided to no longer carry it," said LifeWay Communications Director Carol Pipes in an email.

You can watch the clip here: