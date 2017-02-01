Should Nigeria's Christians Take Up a Sword?

Christians facing extreme dangers and slaughter at the hands of Islamic radicals, such as the Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, have been urged by a prominent bishop and Christian leader to "buy a sword and defend themselves."

"Christians should defend themselves and he who has no sword, should sell his coat and buy one to defend himself. We are all human beings, nobody should catch you like a snail and slaughter because you believe in Jesus Christ," Bishop Diamond Emuobor, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said on Wednesday, according to the Daily Post.

"We all would not die and those of us, who are alive, have the right to defend ourselves. Jesus says in the book of Luke that those who have no sword should sell their coats and buy one for the defense of their lives," he added, referring to Luke 22:36 as found in the Bible.

