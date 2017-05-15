Should Parents Entrust Their Kids With Smartphones? XXX Church Answers

It's near impossible for kids nowadays not to be smartphone-savvy, and this is with the consent of their parents who have caved in and gotten their kids their own gadgets.

However, not all parents feel comfortable doing this. With the internet teeming with websites that feature inappropriate content, it takes only one click for kids to view pornographic images and videos.

Pastor Craig Gross of XXX Church said he constantly gets asked by concerned parents if it's okay to gift children with their own smartphones.

Writing on the blog of the online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions, Gross said certain precautions need to be made before a parent makes this decision. If parents are simply concerned about reaching their kids during emergencies, he suggested that they buy a flip phone from convenience stores.

If they insist on giving their kids an iPhone or an android phone, Gross said they should never give it to them straight out of the box. "iPhones and Androids have parental control settings built into the phone. Use these before you try and buy an app or search for another option. The best options are now built into the phone," he said.

"For iPhones head to Settings -> General -> Restrictions and then enable restrictions with a four digit passcode that you don't give to your kid. This puts you in charge," he shared.

For his own kids' smartphones, Gross said he turned Safari and turned off the option for installing apps. "If they want something, I look at it and if I allow, I will enter the passcode and download," he said.

Gross' hard rule is that parents should never give their kids any device they are unfamiliar with, because they still need to be in control over the things their kids do or access online.

Earlier, Gross wrote on his personal website that he never lets his kids play with smartphones especially when guests are around. He said he wants his kids to enjoy the moment and not miss out on important memories just because they are too absorbed in a game.

"Looking over someone's shoulder or having both your heads down into a screen is no way to build any solid relationship," he said.