'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers: Richard and Dinesh at Odds Over Piper Chat

The upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) in conflict with Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani), who is the new CEO of Piper Chat.

The synopsis for the new episode, titled "Terms of Service," states that Dinesh's new role as the head of Piper Chat will inevitably cause him to become full of himself. Because of this, he and Richard will be at odds. Richard will also discover data about the users of Piper Chat which intrigues him.

Meanwhile, Erlich (T.J. Miller) will attempt to squeeze himself into the development of Jian-Yang's (Jimmy O. Yang) new app, while Jared (Zach Woods) will take charge of his friendship with Richard, drawing the line.

Finally, Gavin (Matt Ross) will jump to make an impulsive decision after Jack's (Stephen Tobolowsky) energy gets the better of him.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It opens with Dinesh telling his friends and co-workers that he has been featured on Bloomberg. They gather around the television to watch his interview, but Dinesh is more concerned about how his hair looks. Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) encourages Dinesh to put more product in his hair in an attempt to humiliate him.

Richard is hard at work on his new project--making a new and improved Internet. It is clear that the venture is taking up all of his time, and he is even back at his doctor's to unload some of his stress again. Jared warns Richard of the risks involved, but the latter is determined not to lose another fight.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Success Failure."

Richard shocked his friends--and the world--when he declared that he was quitting Piper Chat, making Dinesh the new CEO. Richard has decided to make a new Internet, earning the support of Russ Hanneman (Chris Diamantopoulos).

At Hooli, Gavin teamed up with Jack for a venture in China. However, a petty issue landed Jack on Gavin's bad side.

"Silicon Valley" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.