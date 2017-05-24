'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers: Russ Hanneman Returns

The upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) encountering Russ Hanneman (Chris Diamantopolous) while searching for someone else to fund his new project.

Facebook/SiliconHBO'Silicon Valley' season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Customer Service," Richard will attempt to search for new financial backing now that Gavin (Matt Ross) has left the team. Richard will decide to look for funding away from the technology industry, but he will unwittingly reunite with Russ.

Elsewhere, Erlich (T.J. Miller) will make contact with Monica (Amanda Crew) and Laurie (Suzanne Cryer) as he tries to look for a new venture. Finally, Jared (Zach Woods) will attempt to keep things in order as Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) find themselves at odds.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Russ confronting Richard about the new internet project. Russ is upset that the latter approached Gavin about the idea, claiming that they have joint ownership of it. Richard, however, points out that it was entirely his idea.

"If a doctor pulls a baby out of a pregnant woman, the doctor doesn't get to then keep the baby," Richard explains to an angry Russ.

The scene then cuts to Gilfoyle explaining to Dinesh that they have encountered a merge error that has resulted in their information being available on each other's phones. It does not take long before Gilfoyle starts perusing through Dinesh's emails. The latter threatens that he will also look through Gilfoyle's information, as Jared tries to keep them both at bay.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "The Blood Boy."

Richard found himself competing against Gavin's blood boy, Bryce, about the best way to launch their new project. After confronting the latter and finding out that he is not as healthy as he claims to be, Richard felt assured that he had won. However, Bryce ended up signing a book deal to write a tell-all about Gavin.

Down and out, Gavin told Richard that he needed some time alone to reflect on his life. And while the former did leave behind the patent for the new internet, his departure meant that the project would no longer have the financial backing. On the plus side, Dinesh rejoined the team.

"Silicon Valley" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.