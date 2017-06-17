Singer Fergie Spotted Attending Church Services in Los Angeles

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Singer Fergie, of The Black Eyed Peas, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012.

Fergie, the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman who shares a 3-year-old son with actor husband Josh Duhamel, has been seen attending church services in recent weeks.

Last Sunday the Daily Mail spotted the 42-year-old singer at a place of worship in Los Angeles, California. One week earlier, the singer who was born as Stacy Ann Ferguson was spotted attending services with her husband and 3-year-old son, Axl.

Fergie and her husband married in 2009 and the singer has called their union nothing short of a blessing.

'I'm so blessed to have the husband I have," she said, according to an AZ Central report in 2014.



Fergie has turned her life around, overcoming a drug addiction to crystal meth by turning to God. In a previous episode of the Oprah Winfrey show, "Oprah's Next Chapter," the singer detailed a time when she went into a church and was paranoid that the FBI was after her.

''My brain had been playing a lot of tricks on me. You're kind of living in this alternate reality," Fergie told Winfrey of her drug use. ''I started getting really paranoid. So I went one day into this church and I thought that the FBI and the SWAT teams were outside the church."

It was in that church that she prayed to God and ultimately stopped using drugs.

"So I had a conversation with God and I said, 'Alright, if I go out there and the FBI and the SWAT team's not out there, then it's the drugs and I'm stopping.' I went outside of the church and there was no SWAT team, there was no FBI, just me and God," she told Winfrey. "And I kept my promise. That day. That was it."