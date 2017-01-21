'Sister Wives' Season 8 News: Big Year for the Browns as Mariah's Coming Out Takes the Spotlight

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Browns are in for a huge year. Mariah has recently dropped a big gender bomb, baby Ariella has turned one and Maddie will welcome her first child soon. The show will also likely feature Mykelti preparing for her wedding.

FACEBOOK/ sister wives'Sister Wives' season 8 has had a lot of revelations, especially Mariah's recent drop about her true self.

"Sister Wives" season 8 features a lot of changes for the Brown family. Maddie is now married and is pregnant with her first child. The Brown daughter and her husband, Caleb Brush, revealed to Us Weekly that they are expecting a baby boy.

"We are both super excited for our little boy. Although we had a good hunch that it was a boy, it's nice to finally know, so we can start preparing!" the couple told the media outlet. The news was also revealed to everyone in the family on Jan. 9. The Browns played games and celebrated the big news over at Christine's house.

The family also recently celebrated baby Ariella's first birthday. Even at a young age, Ariella is showing a lot of reality star power as she appears in "Sister Wives" season 8. She was born to Robyn and Kody on Jan. 10 of last year.

There's also Mykelti and her boyfriend Tony, whom fans are getting to know more about in "Sister Wives" season 8. In the current season's episode 9, which aired Jan. 15, fans were treated to a Brown family game night where Tony and Mykelti showcased how much they knew each other. The coming episodes will see the couple's preparations for their wedding.

Finally, there's Mariah, who recently told her family she was gay. While Meri and Kody's daughter revealed the news two episodes ago, the latest episodes are still giving out bits of information about how the family has been dealing with the big "Sister Wives" season 8 news.

When Mariah told the elders in the family about her gender identification, Meri said she regrets that she didn't know what her daughter had been going through. The other "Sister Wives" expressed their support and love for her.

Kody, on the other hand, clarified that his faith disagrees with his daughter's gender identification. However, he said as a father, he would continue to support Mariah. He also pointed out that it must have taken Mariah a lot of courage to spill the news in "Sister Wives" season 8.

The Browns' reality show airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. EST, on TLC.