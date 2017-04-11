'Sister Wives' Season 8 Rumors: Pregnant Robyn Plans to Leave Husband on Easter, Claims Friend

All good things must come to an end, and not even the openness and camaraderie of a polygamist family may prove enough to make one pregnant wife stay. Is the newest season of TLC's reality television series "Sister Wives" about to feature a divorce between Kody Brown and his only legal wife, Robyn?

Facebook/sisterwives Promotional banner for TLC's reality television series "Sister Wives," featuring Kody Brown and his four wives.

This is the latest buzz that's been doing the rounds regarding the Brown household, which consists of Kody, his four wives and their 18 children. Various sources have cited a featured article on the latest issue of Life & Style magazine, wherein Robyn's best friend, Kendra Pollard, has allegedly claimed that her friend has been planning on divorcing Kody for a while now.

According to Pollard, Robyn's mind is already set on her decision and not even discovering that she is pregnant with their third biological child together could change that. She added that Robyn has been saving up money to retain a lawyer to help speed up her case.

Could this really be the end of "Sister Wives"?

Kody used to be legally married to his first wife Meri until Robyn's arrival necessitated a divorce from Meri so that Kody could marry Robyn and legally adopt her children from a previous marriage. At the moment, Robyn is Kody's only legal wife, while the other three women — Meri, Janelle, and Christine — are considered to be spiritual unions.

The man of the house was reportedly overjoyed when he found out that his fourth wife is pregnant, but was disappointed that Robyn would not talk about it on the show.

Pollard also told Life & Style that her friend is not only planning on divorcing Kody but has also already made plans of moving "100 miles away, to Utah." Pollard further claimed that Robyn intends to move out of the Brown's Las Vegas home "as soon as around Easter."

Neither Kody nor Robyn has released an official statement on the matter.

"Sister Wives" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.