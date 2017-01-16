'Sister Wives' Season 8 Recap, News: Family Had Mixed Reactions After Mariah's Big Revelation

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In the previous episodes of "Sister Wives," it was apparent how the Brown family had mixed reactions after Mariah revealed that she is gay.

Facebook/sisterwives A promotional image for "Sister Wives."

"Sister Wives" is a TLC reality show that features the life of a polygamist family with the patriarch Kody Brown and his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. All in all, Browns have 18 children. Mariah is Kody's only child with his first wife, Meri.

Kody's marriage to Meri and Robyn are legal while his relationships with Janelle and Christine are considered spiritual unions. The show first aired in 2010, back when Kody was still courting Robyn.

Recently, Mariah came out to the rest of their family as gay. It can be recalled that Janelle and Robyn were quick to respond with support while Mariah's parents, Kody and Meri, weighed in on the revelation. Later on, Kody will turn out to be more accepting of Mariah's revelation than Meri.

Mariah explained that being raised with their belief, she tried to suppress her feelings and cover her real identity with homophobia but admitted that she felt an attraction to women while growing up.

Furthermore, she explained that going to college made her realize and accept who she really is. She admitted to being attracted to one of her friends in college and subsequently felt that she finally needed to come forward.

Robyn argued that being in a plural family made it extra hard for Mariah to come out. Kody's fourth wife stood her ground that Mariah's move to reveal her gender orientation is more important than what they were taught at church.

Meri then expressed how she felt that she failed as a mother for not knowing the struggles that her only daughter went through all this time. But in a conversation with Kody and Robyn, Meri admitted that she is disappointed with Mariah's revelation.

Meri explained that she's not disappointed that Mariah is gay, but with the fact that she did not have an ounce of clue about her daughter's sexuality and that Mariah was more open to other people. Meri opened this up to Kody and Robyn who both advised her to give Mariah some space. Not listening to Kody and Robyn's advice, Meri got into a heated argument with her daughter during a family vacation.

"Sister Wives" season 8 airs every Sunday, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.