Snapchat News: Social Media App Adds Location-Finder Feature

The popular social media app Snapchat has recently added a Snap Map feature that allows friends on the said site to identify one another's location.

Based on the official blog post of the social media app, Snap Map is meant for friends on Snapchat to discover where their friends exactly are. To use the said new feature, a Snapchat user only needs to pinch and zoom out the Snap Map and they can already view it.

"If your friends are sharing their location with you, their Actionmoji will appear on the Map. Actionmojis only update when you open Snapchat. We hope you enjoy the new Map as much as we do!" goes a portion of Snapchat's description of its new feature.

While Snap Map is a welcome additional feature for Snap Chat, there is no denying that it has its own share of downsides, especially for kids. After all, they may not be friends with everybody on their list of Snapchat friends, hence, sharing their whereabouts via Snap Map may be dangerous.Thankfully, Snapchat has recognized this, hence, it offers a Ghost Mode on Snap Map, where users can completely conceal their location.

However, as Ghost Mode makes a Snapchat user's location totally invisible, it can be a disadvantage to those who want their location to be found by people they want to know where they are. Nonetheless, this, too, is not really a problem at all as Snapchat users can filter the list of people who can see their exact location by adjusting it on the Settings of the app.

While this added feature to Snapchat is nothing short of impressive, especially to those users who want to be in the know of current happenings in real time, CNBC opines, though, that it has nothing new to offer as the same thing can be done via Periscope or Facebook Live.

For the news outlet, Snap Map may just be nothing more than Snapchat's answer to the features of its competitors that have failed to innovate.