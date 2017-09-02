SNES Mini Classic Updates: Highly Anticipated Gaming Console to Come with Rewind and Suspend Points Features

Nintendo The SNES Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System has the original look and feel of the '90s home console, only smaller.

While the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Mini Classic is not expected to arrive earlier than later this month, stocks of the highly anticipated device have already been sold out. Those who were lucky to place their pre-orders are assured not only of traveling down the memory lane but will be treated to new features that will give them a better gaming experience.

Stocks of SNES Mini Classic sold out just within minutes they were placed for pre-order in the U.S. and in the U.K., proving that the pint-sized gaming console is, indeed, highly anticipated. After all, the gaming console is sure not to only feed the '90s gamers' nostalgia through its look but with the games it will accommodate, too.

However, it has been learned that, while the SNES Mini Classic will bring the gamers down the memory lane, it will come with two new features, that will provide a more enjoyable gaming experience.

According to reports, the SNES Mini Classic will come with a rewind feature that will enable gamers to replay some difficult moments in the game. In the event that a player makes a mistake or misses an important item in the game, all he has to do is press the reset button and select the rewind function from the menu.

Apart from the rewind function, the SNES Mini Classic will also come with a suspend points feature that allows players return faster to the games they play. With this feature, it will easier for players to finish difficult games, such as the "Contra III: The Alien Wars."

Meanwhile, those who have successfully placed their pre-order on the SNES Mini Classic have a wide-array of classic games to choose from. Apart from "Contra III: The Alien Wars," they can also enjoy "Donkey Kong Country," "EarthBound," "Final Fantasy III," "Star Fox," "Super Mario Kart," and many others as the SNES Classic Mini is pre-loaded with 21 games.

The SNES Mini Classic arrives this Sept. 29, and Nintendo has promised to increase their production to accommodate those who want to own a piece of their past.