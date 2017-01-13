SNK Releases 'The King of Fighters XIV' Patch 1.10

SNK's newly released patch 1.10 for "The King of Fighters XIV" has been receiving positive feedback from gamers. The developer reportedly fulfilled its promise to fix the glitches in the game and improve its overall performance.

Facebook/SNK.KOFWORLDThe new patch for "The King of Fighters XIV" is now available.

According to iTech Post, "The King of Fighters XIV" feels like a brand new game with its enhanced textures and colors. The three-dimensional feature of the title is reportedly more accentuated, while the graphics are sharper and contain better lighting.

When the game was first introduced in August last year, many were disappointed with the annoying bugs that marred the gaming experience. SNK made good with its promise to eliminate the glitches with its recent patch. Although the update comes at 3.7 GB, it is said to be worth the extra memory space just to see the new color variations in the characters' outfit. With the upgrade, gamers can now choose from six colors when dressing up their favorite avatar.

Patch 1.10 is now available for free download from the PlayStation Store.

Meanwhile, SNK recently addressed the issue regarding connectivity. In a message posted in their official Facebook account, the developer talked about the gamers' concern on what to do if they are suddenly disconnected from an online battle. There is a rumor that the game will consider the problem if they change the display settings on their "My Profile" screen. According to SNK, it is best for players not to make any changes since they are already checking into it. As for the other glitches in the game not solved by the recent update, the developer stated that another patch is being arranged soon.

"We are currently looking into it and hope to have a fix as soon as possible. Because this will affect win rates and disconnect penalties, please refrain from making any changes on the 'MY PROFILE' screen. We are also investigating into any other issues with this patch and will notify everyone once our investigation is complete. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience as we prepare another patch to solve these issues," SNK's statement reads.