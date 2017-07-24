'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: Can Matthew Deloch Move Past the Callback Stage?

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 features more callbacks.

The callbacks for the Academy rounds continue on the next episode of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14.

The second stage of the open auditions of the long-running dance reality competition heats up, and some of the auditionees are starting to step out from the rest of the pack for a shot at the coveted Top 10.

One of the auditionees who is speculated to have a chance in the callbacks is18-year-old Matthew Deloch, who claimed in an interview that he used to have no rhythm when he was younger.

In a talk with The Advocate, Deloch claimed that he has no intentions of taking his dancing lessons seriously when he was younger. He even said that he used to cry a lot whenever he had to attend his dance classes.

Yet it seems like his grandmother Veronica Deloch's efforts on him paid off, since he is now earning praises from the judges of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 for his previous performance to the tune of The Irrepressibles' "Two Men in Love."

"All three judges were speechless, and that made me feel really good," Deloch said in the interview during one of the auditions held in Los Angeles back in March. "Nigel (Lythgoe, a judge along with Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens) did say he wants to feel more emotion (from me), and ... I totally agree with that. So I've been working on that for sure to make sure I get that better, and I want to make sure I make all the corrections I can so I can make it as far as I can go."

The Louisiana native is just one of hundreds of hopefuls who are working hard to get to the Top 10 slots of the current season of "So You Think You Can Dance."

Fox will air the next episode of the dance reality series on Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m. EDT.