Solar Eclipse 2017 News: People Warned of Buying Bogus Sunglasses; Find AAS-Recommended Sellers

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) Women gaze up to view a partial solar eclipse outside the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in San Diego, California, October 23, 2014.

As the expected solar eclipse approaches this month, authorities have warned people of buying bogus sunglasses in the market. This would thus be the best time to review the list of "reputable vendors" of solar filters and viewers that was recommended by the American Astronomical Society.

While people are graced with the chance to watch solar eclipses each year, it commonly occurs just twice in a year so the hype that it builds up once scientists announce that the world can expect to see them at certain day and time is understandable.

With that, the rise of fake solar glasses is also not a new thing now that a total solar eclipse is expected on Monday, Aug. 21. The AAS recognizes that bogus pair of solar viewers have been "flooding the market."

Getting the chance to watch a solar eclipse is incredible but could also do serious damage to a person's eyes when he or she is not using the proper equipment. A solar eclipse produces ultraviolet, visible, and infrared radiation from the sun which could burn the retina and lead to blindness.

Unfortunately, the AAS also confirmed that seeing the logo of the International Organization for Standardization on a pair of sunglasses will not suffice anymore to see if a solar viewer is safe to use.

"It now appears that some companies are printing the ISO logo and certification label on fake eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers made with materials that do not block enough of the Sun's ultraviolet, visible, and infrared radiation to make them truly safe," AAS explained on its website.

So, the best piece of advice the AAS has is to purchase solar viewers from vendors they recommend. A long list of online, astronomy, science and optics sellers have been listed by the AAS. Major retailers such as 7-Eleven, Best Buy, Kroger, Walmart, Toys "R" Us, and more were also included.

There are also millions of free solar sunglasses distributed to over 7,000 libraries across the United States, in NASA's designated viewing sites, and even in local schools.

Meanwhile, the AAS admitted that their list of solar glasses vendors is not fully complete. According to AAS Press Officer and task-force representative Rick Fienberg, there may be some legitimate suppliers not on their list yet only because they "have no knowledge of them or that we haven't convinced ourselves they're safe."