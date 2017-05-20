Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Rumors: Suspected Couple Call It Quits

While Korean Superstars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Split have yet to admit that they are an item, the latest in the rumor mill claims that the two have already called it quits.

Facebook/Descendant of the SunsShown is a promotional image for "Descendants of the Sun." Rumors claim that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo may reunite via the project "The Heirs 2."

There is no denying that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are two of the biggest names not only in South Korea but across Asia. With their last year's TV series, "Descendants of the Sun," taking almost the whole of Asia by storm, it is really no surprise why they are two of the most talked-about Asian stars.

While many were hoping that the two "Song's" onscreen relationship would transcend into reality, the latest rumors claim that the two have already parted ways. This came after Song Joong Ki posted on his Instagram account a photo of him and an unidentified woman whose face has been purposefully hidden by an emoticon sticker.

As the cropped photo seems to show the woman carrying a baby carrier bag, some fans are now suspecting that she may be the actor's real-life girlfriend whose baby has been fathered by the Asian superstar. On the other hand, some fans believe that the woman may just be a family member who wants her identity to be withheld while others think that she may be nothing more than a fan.

Meanwhile, apart from the rumors claiming that Superstars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have split, unconfirmed reports also say that the two may soon reunite for another TV project. Allegedly, the two will work together again for the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster, "The Heirs," which was originally top-billed by another Korean superstar, Lee Minho opposite Park Shin Hye.

As Lee Minho can no longer work on projects since he entered the mandatory military service earlier this month, it is said that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are being tapped to replace the two original stars for the sequel.

However, without any official announcement, this piece of information must be taken with a grain of salt for now.