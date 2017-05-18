Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo News: 'Descendants of the Sun' Stars to Reunite in Park Hae Jin Drama?

Song Joong Ki and his "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye Kyo are rumored to reunite in an upcoming episode of a series. After reports about Song Joong Ki's appearance in "Man to Man" surfaced previously, recent speculations say that Song Hye Kyo will appear alongside him in the drama.

Facebook/descendantsofthesunDaebakPromotional photo for "Descendants of the Sun"

The series "Man to Man" stars Park Hae Jin, who is also known for his roles in "Cheese in the Trap" and "My Love from the Star." Song Joong Ki has already been confirmed to appear in the ninth episode of the series so there is no need for his fans to doubt the veracity of reports. In fact, it was revealed that he will portray a charming bank clerk who will assist Park Hae Jin's character, Kim Seol Woo, in borrowing a huge sum of money from someone named Yeo Woon Kwang, played by Park Sung Woong.

The action drama series was penned by "Descendants of the Sun" writer Kim Won Suk, who was reportedly the one who convinced Song Joong Ki to make an appearance in the series. This sparked speculations that Song Hye Kyo might also make a surprise cameo appearance on the show.

However, although Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's possible reunion in the drama sounds exciting, fans should note that the "That Winter, the Wind Blows" star has not confirmed the news yet.

"Descendants of the Sun" fans are looking forward to the possible reunion of the two popular South Korean actors, especially since they were previously rumored to be dating. The speculations about the two started to surface soon after the filming for their show wrapped up. They were reportedly spotted shopping together in New York and hanging out several other times in Seoul. The two previously denied the dating rumors, though.

This week, new reports claim that Song Joong Ki will meet Song Hye Kyo in New York again as he takes a break from his busy life in the entertainment industry. The actors have yet to confirm the reports.

Meanwhile, the ninth episode of "Man to Man" will be airing on May 19. It is also streamed through Netflix.