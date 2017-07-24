Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo to Recreate 'Descendants of the Sun' Romance by Marrying in the Church of Urk?

"Descendants of the Sun" stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's on-screen romance might come to life if their upcoming wedding happens in the fictional Urk church. Taebaek officials met with Blossom Entertainment to request that the most anticipated wedding be held in the Gangwon province.

Facebook/kbsworld A promotional image for "Descendants of the Sun."

According to Inquisitr, 50,000 fans of the famous couple requested permission to allow their favorite tandem to get married on the same spot where "DOTS" was shot. It is a memorable spot with a statue of Captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) kissing the lovely doctor Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo). Many lovely scenes had been shot in the park.

The television show was reported to have helped boost the tourism industry of the province of Gangwon. Aside from Taebaek, the whole of South Korea has benefitted from the K-drama.

Ever since "DOTS" ended, "SongSong" fans have been rooting for the famous actors to admit their relationship. But they opted to admit at a later time. However, despite their denial, fans saw proof that they were dating.

In an interview, the "A Werewolf Boy" star said that he was planning to announce the upcoming wedding after the premiere of his film, "The Battleship Island."

He reasoned that he did not want to grab the headlines away from his film. But after thinking about it for some time, he informed Song Hye Kyo that they should announce it right away. He added that he wanted to stop baseless rumors about them, as reported by Soompi.

Song Joong Ki admitted that he is still in disbelief about his upcoming marriage to his best friend and co-star Song Hye Kyo. In fact, despite many people congratulating him, the thought of getting married has not sunk in his mind. The same is true for his best friend Lee Kwang Soo who texted him that he still cannot believe he is getting married on Oct. 31.