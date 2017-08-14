Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Wedding Guest List Leaked?

The on-screen romance turned real-life love story between South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo was only recently confirmed when the celebrities announced their engagement. Although the details about their nuptial are scarce, there have been many rumors surrounding the approaching ceremony.

YouTube/KBS World TV "Descendants of the Sun" Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will tie the knot in October.

Recently, the couple announced that they will be tying the knot at Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Oct. 31. Many celebrities have chosen to wed at Shilla, such as Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, and Jun Ji-hyun and Choi Jun-hyuk.

In addition, the rumor mill suggests that the ceremony will be a grand affair, a star-studded event. A fan page for the couple posted a list of South Korean celebrities who will possibly witness their union. Kwang-Soo, Joong-Ki's best friend, tops that list. The actor is even expected to be the groom-to-be's best man.

Another close friend, Cha Tae-Hyun, best known for starring in "My Sassy Girl," is also rumored to be on that list. He is the co-founder of Blossom Entertainment, which manages Joong Ki. He is also friends with Hye-Kyo, as they have both starred in "My Girl and I," the South Korean adaptation of the Japanese movie "Crying Out Love, In the Center of the World."

The couple's co-stars from "Descendants of the Sun" as well as their four directors, Lee Eung-bok, Baek Sang-hoon, Yoo Young-eun, and Kim Hyung-joon, are also expected to be present at their wedding.

To note, the couple have remained tight-lipped about their forthcoming nuptials, thus fans should take the latest reports with a grain of salt.

Prior to the news about the ceremony's venue, rumors suggested that the couple were going to wed at the Urk church in Taebaek, Gangwon Province where they filmed their hit military drama "Descendants of the Sun."

The announcement of their engagement surprised netizens from all over the world, considering the pair were consistently adamant to deny dating rumors. "Descendants of the Sun" fans took to Twitter to convey their excitement for the #SongSongCouple.

More updates should be revealed in the weeks to come.