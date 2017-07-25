'Sonic Forces' Gameplay News: Sega Unveils Details on New Fierce Villain Named Infinite

YouTube/Sonic the Hedgehog A still from the exclusive video teaser of "Sonic Forces'" newest villain named Infinite.

Sega, the publisher of the upcoming game "Sonic Forces," has recently unveiled a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog's newest competitor named Infinite.

In the video teaser, Infinite did not seem to have any problems with tossing Sonic the Hedgehog around. When the titular protagonist tried to launch his first attack against his new enemy, even his sidekick Tails became in awe of Infinite's ability. The orange fox said in shock, "This guy is even faster than Sonic!"

Sonic then tried to attack Infinite once more but failed miserably. When it was time for Infinite to make a move, the bad guy did not miss a beat. In a quick motion, he threw Sonic to a building with so much power that some debris fell off with Sonic when he hit the ground. Meanwhile, Doctor Eggman was delightedly watching from the sidelines.

As soon as Sonic learned he was in so much trouble, he asked Tails to search "what's going on" with Infinite and his powers. However, Tails could not help as much since his mechanical device did not work on Infinite for some reason.

When Sonic asked who his tough opponent was, the new bad guy answered: "You may call me Infinite... in the brief moments that remain to you."

Infinite was first introduced during the "Sonic Forces" presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo last month. However, not much was revealed about the new nemesis until the trailer was released recently.

Infinite is now part of the list of enemies who Sonic the Hedgehog must defeat in "Sonic Forces." Other villains in the game include familiar characters such as Chaos, Metal Sonic, Shadow and Zavok.

The game's story features a world dominated by Doctor Eggman and the above-mentioned group of bad guys. Sonic's main goal is to stop their evil plans and save the world.

"Sonic Forces" is a platform video game that will be released on the Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Sega is yet to announce the game's official release date but it is slated to launch sometime in the holiday season this year.