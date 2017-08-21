'Sonic Mania' News: DLC Not Planned for Game

(Photo: Sega) A promotional image for "Sonic Mania."

"Sonic Mania" may have only been released a week ago, but there is already talk about downloadable content (DLC). Unfortunately, gamers who are looking forward to that will be disappointed.

Game director Takashi Iizuka revealed in an interview with the Japanese publication Gamer that additional content is not planned for the retro-style side-scrolling platform game, at least at the moment.

Iizuka explained that during the development of "Sonic Mania," every component they thought up for it made it to the game so they have no extra content to release at a later date and they don't seem to plan on whipping some up.

This means that players will not need to pick up any DLC to get the full experience of "Sonic Mania," which a lot of gamers are actually okay with since they do not need to shell out extra to get the best out of it.

While some would want to see more in "Sonic Mania" when they finish the game including some extra zones and Amy as a support character, it would seem that Sega deems it has enough to offer. Some gamers seem to prefer a sequel to the game rather than a DLC.

Meanwhile, Iizuka also talked about how they ended up adding Blue Sphere in "Sonic Mania." He explained:

Actually, there was no plan to put Blue Sphere into the game at first. It was planned from the beginning to create a special stage, but I did not plan to put anything in particular on the bonus stage. When I was talking about what to do with the special stage, it was the beginning that I brought the "Sonic 3's" Blue Sphere to a state where I could transplant it and play it, as it was an experiment, so I used it I decided to adopt it as a bonus stage.

"Sonic Mania" is now available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.