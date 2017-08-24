Sonogram Shows Jesus Watching Over Baby in Womb, Pennsylvania Couple Says

(Photo: Fox 43 video screencap) (Photo: A Pa. couple sees Jesus in their sonogram in a video posted by Fox 43 on August 22, 2017.)

A Pennsylvania couple found an image of Jesus Christ watching over their unborn daughter in a sonogram.

"When they gave it to us ... Umm, to me, it's Jesus. And it looks like Jesus," the mother, Alicia Zeek, told WPMT on Tuesday, referring to the sonogram.

Zac Smith, the father, also said that the image is mystifying.

"This is distinct — I mean, there's another face looking at my daughter!" he claimed.

BBC News reported that the couple's previous son and daughter were both born with birth defects, and so they were comforted by the ultrasound of their latest child.

Smith noted that the couple is not particularly religious, but see the image as a sign.

"The angel or God or Jesus, however you want to propose it, I look at it as my blessing," the father stated.

"When I seen it, it almost brought tears to my eyes. I was speechless, I just couldn't believe it."

The baby, Briella, was reportedly born on Wednesday, with the mother and daughter "healthy and doing well."

Religious imagery has been reported in other sonogram images in the past. Back in April 2016, a mother from Evansville, Indiana, said that she believes she saw Jesus Christ on the cross in her sonogram.

"We took a picture of it and blew it up on my phone to get a closer look and it is so much detail. You can see the hair and his legs crossed and everything," Aley Meyer told 14 News at the time.

"Everybody was just shocked, everybody was like, 'I have to see that, I have to see that," she continued. "I think it's pretty amazing."

In December 2011 a New York pastor shared an ultrasound of his 19-week-old son in the womb, who appeared to be striking the "tebowing" pose of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

"I saw the little fist on his/her temple and the other knee bent, and I said right away 'The baby is Tebowing!'" John Keller told The Christian Post at the time.

"I admire Tim. He is who he is and no matter how much he's criticized, he responds positively," Keller added. "I heard Tim's mom speak at an event in 2010 and you couldn't help but root for Tim more and admire his family's strength."