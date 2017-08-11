'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-Off 'Mayans MC' News: FX Boss Confident About Sequel's Future

"Sons of Anarchy" spin-off "Mayans MC" seems locked for a good run on FX. The cable network's CEO, John Landgraf, acknowledged that they have something good going with the new show.

Facebook/SutterInk There were some changes to the cast of "Mayans MC," the spin-off to "Sons of Anarchy."

Landgraf told the Television Critics Association panel that the network took it as a good sign when "Mayans MC" did reshoots of the pilot episode as well as replaced some of the actors. While Landgraf did not confirm if the show is already marked for a series pickup, he said that he's "confident about the future of the spinoff."

"Sons of Anarchy" and "Mayans MC" creator Kurt Sutter directed the original pilot episode but reports of a reshoot in July gave fans something to worry about.

A reshoot sometimes indicates that the show is having trouble coming together. But Sutter explained that he hired Noberto Barba to take over as the director so that he can focus solely on writing the scripts, especially if FX orders more episodes.

"I'm not going to direct it because if it gets picked up, we'll slam right into production," Sutter stated.

As for the recasting, the writer, director and producer said that they learned how some things didn't work out when they filmed the pilot episode, thus replacements were made. Sutter also went through a similar process when he did the pilot of "Sons of Anarchy" in 2008, so this was not surprising for him.

"Mayans MC" will take place two years after what happened in the finale of "Sons of Anarchy." The focus of the show, however, will be on a Mayans MC motorcycle gang's prospect Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (J.D. Pardo).

The series also stars Edward James Olmos (Felipe Reyes), John Ortiz (Taino Osorio), Antonio Jaramillo (Riz Ariza), Richard Cabral (El Choco) and Raymond Cruz (Padre). There have been no reports on which parts have been recast.

Incidentally, Landgraf also said he is excited about the show's mostly Latino ensemble. "Mayans MC" might be confirmed for a full season order in the next three months in order to premiere in 2018.