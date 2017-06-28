'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-Off News: 'Mayans MC' Set in Post-Jax Teller World

FX will be airing a spin-off of the hit crime drama "Sons of Anarchy." "Mayans MC" takes place in a post-Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) world.

Facebook/Sons of Anarchy "Sons of Anarchy" to have a a spin-off series "Mayans MC"

"Mayans MC" follows the life of EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), a prospective member of the motorcycle club, and his quest for vengence against the cartel. The show is set in the same universe as "Sons of Anarchy." The events occur two-and-a-half years after the original show's protagonist met his unfortunate end.

The actors set to appear in the project include Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Clayton, Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Raymond Cruz, Carla Baratta, Maurice Compte, and Efrat Dor.

Sutter's "Sons of Anarchy" had a strong seven-season run. But the gun-running motorcycle club probably would not have been as popular if the creator did not fight for his vision for the show.

At the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, Sutter told audiences a few important details about the series' conception. According to the showrunner, the network, FX, initially wanted to do standalone episodes, as serialized dramas at that time struggled to keep afloat in the market. And all he knew how to create were serialized dramas. More importantly, the network envisioned a procedural drama, like the long-running "CSI," "Law and Order," and "NCIS."

As the creator of the show, he could not stand what the network tried to impose upon his story. Hence, he fought to be heard. And obviously, he succeeded.

"I sent everyone angry emails, that pretty much set the tone for my entire career," Sutter revealed. "It was trial and error, some ideas worked and some didn't. I tried to surround myself with people who knew more than I did. I don't think we found the rhythm of the show 'til halfway through the first season."

The annual fest kicked off its sixth season on Thursday, June 8. Sutter was supposed to appear at a panel during the four-day event, but due to work obligations, he was not physically present. He face-timed audiences along with directors Paris Barclay and Adam Arkin.

