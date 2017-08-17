Sony Adds More Games on PlayStation Store; 'Undertale' Thrills Fans

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Sony releases new games on PlayStation Store.

Considering the whirlwind of activity that the gaming community was treated to right after this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Sony looks to still be enjoying the momentum. Recent reports reveal that it has added more new titles on the PlayStation Store, and fans could not be more thrilled with the titles that were added.

According to reports, the new game titles for PlayStation 4 (PS4) players include "Matterfall," "Undertale," "Sonic Mania," and "Agents of Mayhem." "Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul" and "Observer" also make an appearance on the list. "Matterfall" is only for PS4 gamers, but most fans were happy enough to see that "Undertale" has finally been released to the console after it was successfully launched for PC two years ago. It is also available and compatible to the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita). It is now available in the PlayStation Store for $14.99.

Meanwhile, The Verge focused on "Undertale" and urged the gaming community to purchase and get a first-hand experience of one of the most critically acclaimed and beautifully crafted role-playing games to be released. "Undertale" portrays the story of how humans coexisted with monsters, once upon a time. It follows a child protagonist who stumbles in the monster domain and is asked to make a choice: fight or befriend. Perhaps the most notable feature of "Undertale" is the game's intuition as it responds perfectly to whichever the gamers will choose.

Sony is on a roll, and most of its fans agreed that the list of games that were introduced to the store this month is filled with the right choices. There is a lot to expect from the tech giant in the coming months, especially since Gamescon is fast approaching. Hopefully, the next few months will see to it that Sony plans on giving fans the best experience.