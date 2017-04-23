Sony Xperia XZ Premium Specs, Release Date: No Concept Builds for Flagship

(Photo: REUTERS/File) Sony's new Xperia Z4 smartphones are displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo April 20, 2015.

If there is one thing that the highly anticipated Sony Xperia XZ Premium will miss out on, it is the Xperia X Concept build program, which Sony will pull the plug on by the end of the month.

In line with the announcement, Sony said that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will pave the way for the creation of a community "similar to the InTouch community."

This was taken to mean that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will take the reins of the Concept builds. It turns out this won't be the case. Sony clarified it in a new Q and A session so as to prevent greater misunderstanding.

"The Concept for Android is not planned for another device," the company answered when asked whether or not there will be new Concept software.

What the tech giant has planned for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium becomes a bigger mystery now. However, despite the Concept program coming to an end, it seems that the Japanese tech company has something else in store.

Users should hear about what Sony has planned for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium as it is expected to be made available for purchase this June.

Announced back in February, the Sony Xperia flagship comes with a 5.46-inch Quad HD display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with the Adreno 540 graphics processing unit (GPU) to boot.

This killer Sony Xperia XZ Premium pair is accompanied by 4 GB random-access memory (RAM) with 64 GB storage that is expandable with a microSD card up to 256 GB.

The smartphone also sports a 19 MP primary camera with 25mm focal point, predictive phase detection and laser autofocus and LED flash. It is also capable of capturing HDR videos. The selfie snapper is at 13 MP with 1,080p video capture.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium packs a 3,230 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It also has a fingerprint sensor and can also survive a dip in 1.5 meter deep water for 30 minutes.