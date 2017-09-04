Sony Xperia XZ1 Specs: Device Arrives With Android Oreo, 3D Scanner and Monster Camera Tricks

Sony Promotional image for the Sony Xperia XZ1.

Sony took the opportunity at the recent IFA 2017 trade show to announce a new line of smartphones, including the Xperia XZ1 that comes off the box with Android Oreo and a sensor to capture 3D images that allows for cool camera tricks.

The Android 8.0 Oreo was just announced last Aug. 21, and fortunately, Google decided not to wait for the Pixel 2 announcement before letting other manufacturers get a hold of the software update for their own new smartphones.

Some of the changes in the Android Oreo are the promise of a faster boot speed, more efficient operation by further diminishing background apps activity, allowing users to save usernames and passwords for multiple platforms with the new autofill functions and more.

Sony Xperia XZ1's features get even more interesting, thanks to its 3D image scanner. One of the main highlights of the devices is a program called 3D Creator.

Equipped with a 3D sensor, the device can capture 3D images that can later on be used in several ways. The device has options to let users easily print the 3D image. It can also be set as the phone's wallpaper.

The device's 3D sensor can also perform a 360-degree face scan allowing people to take photos even up to the back of someone's head. After doing so, there is an option to share the image to messaging and social media platforms.

The presence of a 3D scanner is an advancement in the rising technology of mobile augmented reality. This new feature also comes in handy for people looking to design their home. They can capture 3D images of objects and furniture and see how they would look at one corner of their house.

In a trailer, Sony shows how a captured 3D image of a person can be placed on an AR-Avatar. For example, the video teaser depicts a man's 3D face attached to a pink bear mascot. The animation can do a number of things like sit ups. The device can then be a source of fun images or videos.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 runs with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and comes with a built-in 4 GB memory and 64 GB storage capacity. Its screen measures 5.2 inches with in-plane switching panel and displays in full high-definition.

The Xperia XZ1 will be released in the market on Sept. 19. An unlocked configuration of the device is available for $700 on Amazon and Best Buy.