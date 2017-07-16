Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas News: 'Game of Thrones' Actress Talks Approaching a Relationship in the Spotlight

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Sophie Turner poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been dating for a while now, and the "Game of Thrones" actress recently revealed how she handles the relationship while being in the spotlight.

Turner walked the carpet at the recent "Game of Thrones" premiere, where she revealed her secret to a good relationship to Entertainment Tonight.

"I think the key is to remember that it's just like any other relationship and if you're in Hollywood or if you're in Africa, it's all the same. Just love and be loved," she said.

The British actress was first spotted with Jonas in November 2016. The two were seen attending a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Witnesses revealed that the couple were very intimate and close during the event.

After that, Jonas appeared on Turner's Instagram. The DNCE frontman was pictured on a boat wearing sunglasses and holding a cigar.

However, Turner has also found it hard sometimes. The actress will grace the cover of Marie Claire's August issue and told the magazine that having a relationship in the public eye does come with some struggles.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," Turner admitted. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?"

One relationship spiraling down, though, is her character's to Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The upcoming season of "Game of Thrones" will see Sansa becoming more power-hungry. Her reunion with Jon was initially filled with warmth and joy, but things quickly turned sour when he refused to carry out her suggestion of asking for Littlefinger's (Aidan Gillen) help.

Sansa believes Jon does not take her seriously, and this will weigh on their relationship a lot in the new season. She feels that she is being ignored and believes that she needs to get more credit for her part in the battle against Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) in season 6.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.