Sorry, Mothers, It's 'Pregnant People' Now

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

The British Medical Association has asked its 160,000 members who work in hospitals and general practice across that country not to call pregnant women "mothers" to show sensitivity toward transgender people, according to reports.

BMC, the trade union and professional body for doctors in the U.K., has issued official guidelines to all its members, saying mothers-to-be should be referred to as "pregnant people" instead.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/say-pregnant-people-not-mothers-british-doctors-told-to-be-gender-neutral-173778/

Share

Most Popular
  • Pastor Caught in Bed With Parishioner's Wife Won't Resign Because God Has Already Forgiven Him
  • Trump vs. Obama Refugee Ban: 9 Things You Need to Know
  • ISIS Burns Iraqi Mom, 4 Children Alive for Trying to Flee 'Caliphate'
  • Facts You Should Know About Trump's 4 Supreme Court Finalists
  • Is Donald Trump 'the Last Trump' Before Jesus Christ's Return?
other headlines