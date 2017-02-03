Sorry, Mothers, It's 'Pregnant People' Now

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The British Medical Association has asked its 160,000 members who work in hospitals and general practice across that country not to call pregnant women "mothers" to show sensitivity toward transgender people, according to reports.

BMC, the trade union and professional body for doctors in the U.K., has issued official guidelines to all its members, saying mothers-to-be should be referred to as "pregnant people" instead.

