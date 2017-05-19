'South Park' Season 21 Air Date, Spoilers: Comedy Central Show Returns in August

The upcoming 21st season of "South Park" is undergoing a change, and this includes when it will premiere. Unlike recent seasons, the next cycle is set to air in August.

Facebook/southpark'South Park' season 21 will not be serialized and will focus less on Donald Trump.

The past few seasons of "South Park" have always debuted in the second or third week of September. But it looks like season 21 is going to push the date a tad earlier, reports TVLine. The reason behind the change is unknown, but fans are surely delighted that they will not have to wait too long to see Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny again.

The premiere date is not the only adjustment that season 21 will see, though. As previously reported, the upcoming season is expected to go back to its old format, as opposed to the serialized one that the show has adopted in recent seasons.

Older seasons of the Comedy Central animated series usually tackled a different storyline per show, with that particular plot being wrapped up by the end of the episode. However, more recent seasons saw the show take on longer arcs that would span the entire season. The assumption that season 21 is going to be different mostly stems from the season 20 finale episode, though, which was titled "The End of Serialization as We Know It."

Moreover, the new season is not going to parody President Donald Trump as much, veering away from the political scene. Instead, the show will have more toilet humor like "fart jokes." But that certainly does not mean that "South Park" will not have substantial content anymore. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed that there will still be episodes from time to time that focus on politics, but it will not be as heavy as season 20.

"South Park" season 21 is only three months away, with a premiere date set for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.