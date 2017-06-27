'Southern Charm' Season 4 News: Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo's Relationship Is Improving

Despite the challenges in Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo's relationship, word is that they are starting to get back on the right track.

Facebook/SouthernCharmBravoA promotional image for "Southern Charm" season 4.

In a podcast interview with Hollywood Life, Conover, who successfully passed the bar a couple of months ago, opened up about his relationship with Olindo, saying that it is starting to get "better" and that they are continually making "big improvements."

"We found that, in which I kind of feared, there were temporary fixes instead of just flushing things out entirely," the 28-year-old star said.

"I was used to doing that... It was easier to not talk about things and act like they didn't happen. But, fortunately, a few months ago we kind of hit the worst of it and had some huge strides opening up and we started being entirely honest about everything and the last two months have been awesome. So I think we're finally making big improvements instead of running around in circles."

Their relationship has been problematic for quite some time, especially with how they treated each other. It can be recalled that the couple even underwent therapy in order to save their relationship.

"Southern Charm" season 4 also just ended, and in the finale, Conover and Olindo were able to have a deep conversation regarding their relationship. They both realized that they have not been treating each other well. According to Vulture's recap, as Olindo started to take responsibility for her actions, Conover agreed to cooperate in working things out between them.

However, this would not have been possible if co-star Cameran Eubanks had not approached Conover to tell him that he should be more careful with his words when talking to his 24-year-old partner, especially in public, as calling her names will only make him look bad.

There has yet to be an announcement when "Southern Charm" will return for its fifth season.