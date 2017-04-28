'Speechless' Season 1 Episode 21 Spoilers: DiMeo Kids Enjoy Prom While Their Parents Bicker Over Past Arguments

The DiMeo kids are off to prom in the next episode of ABC's single-camera comedy series, "Speechless."

Facebook/SpeechlessABC A screenshot of JJ DiMeo (Micah Fowler) from ABC’s single-camera comedy series, “Speechless.”

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "P-R-PROM," the DiMeos' prom night will be leaving their parents Maya (Minnie Driver) and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) alone with each other, a luxury that rarely happens now that they have three kids. It is for this reason that Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) will be shocked when the two of them end up spending this rare night by bringing up arguments that they have had in the past, which they may or may not have resolved yet.

Bottled-up feelings fill the older DiMeos' night, much to Kenneth's chagrin, but will he get involved by offering some advice, or will he end up accepting it as a normal part of Maya and Jimmy's relationship?

Meanwhile, at school, just when Ray (Mason Cook) thinks he has finally won himself a potential make-out session with a girl for the first time, things won't turn out as he had hoped when said girl uses the "R" word. How will this affect his impression of this girl, and how will deal with this kind of perception? Will he be able to handle things in a mature way and enjoy the rest of the night, or will this turn of events hound him to the very end of prom?

On the other hand, JJ (Micah Fowler) will find himself bonding with someone who claims to be sick and tired of always being the center of attention at school functions. What comfort will he be able to give to this person and how will this, in turn, affect his time at prom?

Promotional images for the episode hint that JJ will be having the time of his life at the event, as he seems to be genuinely enjoying himself. Will he be able to bring this enjoyment back to his parents when they eventually go back home?

"Speechless" season 1 episode 21 airs on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.