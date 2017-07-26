'Speechless' Season 2 Updates: ABC Comedy Returns on Sept. 27

Facebook/Speechless Rumors claim that "Speechless" season 2 may explore Maya's past.

Fans of "Speechless" can now rejoice as it has been announced that the hit ABC sitcom is finally returning to the small screen on Sept. 27 for its sophomore season to possibly explore Maya's (Minnie Driver) past.

After confirming in May that "Speechless" was renewed for another season run, ABC has announced this week that the comedy is heading back to TV this fall for its second season.

While nothing much is known how the story of the ABC comedy will pan out, reports claim that it is likely for "Speechless" season 2 to unravel more about Maya. After all, it was Driver herself who earlier hinted at this possibility when she said in an interview last April that the sitcom may cast the spotlight on her character without her being linked to that of her eldest son, JJ (Micah Fowler).

"We haven't really explored who Maya's family is. We've known some of Jimmy's (John Ross Bowie) family. I think there's a lot to be mined out of that [like] what she was on the path to do before she found herself pregnant and then gave birth to child who has a severe disability...Does Maya get her previous life... I'm imagining, yes [because] these are all conversations we had and continue to have," Driver said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

However, it was not only Driver who hinted that "Speechless" season 2 may explore Maya's backstory. In an interview earlier, Bowie, too, expressed hope for "Speechless" season 2 to tackle his character and Maya's backstory, adding that he would be willing to dye his hair should it happen. According to the "Speechless" actor, while people know a lot of things about Maya, those things are often associated with JJ, and nothing is known how his and Driver's character got to know each other or even what led her to Orange County.

"I don't know how that happened but we'll get there," Bowie told AfterBuzz TV last May.