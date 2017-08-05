'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: Tom Holland Responds to Kirsten Dunst's Negative Comments, Denies Milking the Franchise for Money

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Former "Spider-Man" star Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson, previously criticized the recent iterations of the film franchise, and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Tom Holland is not just letting it pass. In a recent interview, Holland responded to Dunst's previous remarks, albeit in a diplomatic way.

Dunst starred in the first three "Spider-Man" movies alongside Toby Maguire. Asked for comments about the newest film in the franchise, the actress said the "Spider-Man" movies following the ones she had appeared in were simply a cash grab.

In a previous interview with Marie Claire, Dunst said: "We made the best ones, so who cares? I'm like, 'You make it all you want.' They're just milking that cow for money. It's so obvious. You know what I mean?"

The first "Spider-Man" movie that Dunst starred in was released in 2002 and was a success at the global box office. While the sequel was also a critical and financial hit, the third film saw rather disappointing results. But just when everybody thought that the third "Spider-Man" movie was the last, Sony picked up the film series for another iteration, this time with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. That "Spider-Man" version got mixed reactions from viewers and critics.

Tom Holland breathed life back to the franchise when he debuted as the web slinger in "Captain America: Civil War." "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which is still showing in theaters in some parts of the world, is also enjoying the same success as the original film.

Recently, the young actor reacted to Dunst's previous comment about the studio milking the franchise for money and said that the actress had the right to have her own opinion.

"You know, she's entitled to her own opinion and I'm not one to judge at all. I definitely am not doing this movie for the money. I mean, it's a job that I think anyone would do regardless of what you were getting paid, you know?" said Holland in an interview with Movie'n'co UK.

Sony and Marvel has confirmed that a sequel for "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.