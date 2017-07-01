'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Review: Striking a Good Balance Between Plotline and Character Development

Facebook/SpiderManMovie"Spider-Man: Homecoming" arrives in July.

Highly anticipated and star-studded, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" has been garnering attention worldwide. Recent reviews on the film directed by Jon Watts have reiterated that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is a must-watch because of its sheer quality.

If there is anything about "Spider-Man: Homecoming" that fans are afraid of, it is the fact that the production crew could simply use the film as a way to promote the Avengers. This would mean that the title's hero could be reduced to nothing but background and instead have the film focus on the big shot heroes who roam the same universe as he does. Thankfully, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" proves that this is not the case.

According a to a review by The Guardian, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is an entertaining film because of its wit, humor, and the fact that the script took the time to tell the story of Tom Holland's character, despite still operating in the Avengers' universe. Robert Downey Jr. makes a brief appearance as Iron Man, but it is thankfully kept to a minimum, which allows fans to focus more on Spider-Man.

Aside from the general plotline of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," fans were also curious to see how Holland would give justice to a character that was played by legends like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. According to Rolling Stone, Holland may actually be the best actor to portray the friendly neighborhood hero. Considering he did 90 percent of the stunts, Holland was able to move with grace as well as deliver a stunning performance and take on the title's hero.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" provides a different perspective on the hero. The film focuses more on Peter Parker's ability to juggle high school and his responsibility as a hero. He is awkward, vulnerable, and refreshingly young as he interacts with his best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) while also seeing his mentor, Iron Man, on the side.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is scheduled to premiere on July 7.