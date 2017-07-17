'Spider-Man' PS4 Release Date: Characters, Plot and More Teased in New Footage and Artworks

(Photo: Insomniac Games) A screenshot from "Spider-Man."

Insomniac Games has offered a better look at the highly anticipated PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusive, "Spider-Man," by releasing artworks and a behind-the-scenes footage at D23 Expo.

The images show Spider-Man battling Wilson Fisk also known as Kingpin and Mr. Negative, two villains that the wall-crawler will have to take on in the game.

One "Spider-Man" artwork treats fans with a view of Peter Parker's frighteningly cluttered bedroom while the other shows destruction in Manhattan, which the hero prefers to clean up.

Kingpin and Mr. Negative, who are Spider-Man villains in the comics but the latter being lesser known, are only a couple of the foes that gamers will have to take on in the "Spider-Man" PS4 game.

As teased by creative director Bryan Intihar in an interview with Official PlayStation Magazine, the web-slinger will deal with villains that will "force Spider-Man and the player to mix up how they play: really push and pull them as much as possible."

The behind-the-scenes "Spider-Man" footage, on the other hand, showed the nitty-gritty of putting the game together. Some developers talked about the process and how they merged the world of Peter Parker and his alter ego. Extra gameplay footage was shown too.

If it was not already made obvious with Peter's costume, Insomniac Games reiterated during D23 Expo that the game will be set in a "new universe" and will tell a "new story," although it is inspired from the "Ultimate Spider-Man" comic book stories.

Peter is already 23 years old in this "Spider-Man" PS4 game so he is already an "an athlete in his prime" and has been in the superhero business for a while.

Miles Morales, Peter's successor in the comics who took up the mantle and became the Ultimate Spider-Man, will also be featured in the game.

The "Spider-Man" game will be released exclusively for the PS4 next year.