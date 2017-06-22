'Spider-Man PS4' Release Date News: Will Launch in First Half of 2018

A launch window for the highly anticipated PlayStation 4-exclusive video game "Spider-Man" finally has an official launch window.

(Photo: Facebook/insomniacgames)A promotional photo for the video game "Spider-Man PS4."

At the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, Sony revealed that it will be launching "Spider-Man," "Shadow of the Colossus" and "God of War" next year. However, at the time, only "God of War" was given a target release date of early 2018.

Recently, in an interview with The Telegraph, Sony Interactive Entertainment America President Shawn Layden seemingly divulged that all of Sony's upcoming large-scale video games for 2018, including "Spider-Man," will be released in the first half of next year.

When asked on why the company only showed a few games to be launched in 2017 at the event, and featured mostly games arriving next year, Layden said:

"To be honest, we're already halfway through 2017... And that's the nature of game development. No, I feel the lineup we have coming into the holidays this year — and GT will launch in the fall — I don't know if you got to go to the pre-show [hands on event for media]? Well GT was heavily represented there on the floor. We think there is a lot of attention around that title from our company. And the stuff coming in 2018, all of that is coming in the first half of the year."

To promote the arrival of the upcoming "Spider-Man" video game, an extended gameplay trailer and a bonus teaser was featured at Sony's E3 press conference this month. The trailer showcased Spiderman's special abilities, takedown moves and his funny remarks.

The demo also teased some of the Marvel characters that will be appearing in the video game, such as Wilson Fisk or Kingpin, a gang known as the Demons, and Captain Watanabe or Wraith, among several others.

Insomniac first introduced the existence of an upcoming "Spider-Man" video game at Sony's E3 press conference back in 2016. While some thought the game would be released this year, it seems gaming fans will still have to wait for one more year to get a copy of the game.

"Spider-Man" is expected to be released as a PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusive sometime in the first half of 2018.