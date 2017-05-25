'Splatoon 2' News: Enemy Upgrades Revealed

Purple splat everywhere! The latest "Splatoon 2" news reveal that the game still has more things to offer. With brand-new mechanics and battle mode, what more can we expect from the upcoming Nintendo Switch game?

Twitter/Splatoon（スプラトゥーン） Get ready to be mowed down! The game's official Twitter account reveals new characters appearing in "Splatoon 2"

Nintendo has been releasing several photos to promote the arrival of "Splatoon 2" on the Switch. For their newest preview, the gaming giant has released several photos of some the characters that players will be seeing in the sequel. Based on the images posted, it looks like these characters will be leaving a whole lot of purple paint on everybody's screen.

"Splatoon 2" Inklings will have more enemies to face with the game's new single-player campaign, Hero Mode. To make things more challenging and exciting, Hero mode will be packed by teeming Octolings ready to splat players with purple paint. Players have faced them before but this time, the creatures are much ready for action. The Octolings are back with a vengeance with their new gear.

The official "Splatoon 2" Twitter account revealed the new upgrades the Octarian creatures will be using in the upcoming game. In the photos, players can see giant purple blimps, odd-looking dolls, a tank with a purple face and a giant bowling ball; all ready to bring back action to the series. Besides weapons, it seems that the Octarians are also bringing new friends to make things messier.

The Octarians are adding a new character to their league. The new character shown is big and packed with a whole lot of menace. The new crew member of the Octolings wields a giant paint roller it uses as a weapon. Players should be ready to be mowed down once this character arrives.

Lastly, a new Octopus villain can be seen holding a weapon. Based on her glowing red eyes, the new enemy seems ready to take some Inklings to the battle of their life.

"Splatoon 2" will be released on July 21.