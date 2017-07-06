'Splatoon 2' Release Date, Latest News: Nintendo Direct Presentation to Highlight New Features

(Photo: Facebook/Splatoon) A promotional photo of the video game "Splatoon."

With the forthcoming arrival of Nintendo Switch game "Splatoon 2," Nintendo announced that another upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation will be focusing on the features of the much-awaited video game.

As announced in the official Twitter account of Nintendo of America on Monday, July 3, the scheduled Nintendo Direct event on Thursday, July 6, will be entirely focusing on the sequel multiplayer shooter "Splatoon 2."

Details on what the company intends to reveal during the presentation remain unclear, but it has been hinted on Nintendo's social media accounts that it will be a "re-FRESH-er," which could mean that the event will be about reacquainting the gaming fans to the features that the original "Splatoon" game was known for. New features unique to the game sequel are set to be highlighted at the livestream event as well.

"Splatoon 2" recently made an appearance during the Nintendo Treehouse livestream at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event. One of the features shown at the presentation was the "TurfWar" mode, which was previously showcased in the first Global Testfire event of the video game. The single-player mode of the video game sequel was also covered in detail.

Another notable feature shown during the Treehouse livestream was Salmon Run, which is Nintendo's version of the standard Horde Mode and in which a team is set against massive surges of enemies.

As for what could most likely be shown during Thursday's Nintendo Direct livestream, GameRant reports that fans expect to get a closer look at the game's various weapons and customization options. One more type of multiplayer mode is also anticipated to be featured in the presentation. There are also hopes that another Global Testfire scheduled a couple of weeks before the launch of "Splatoon 2" will also be revealed.

"Splatoon 2" is scheduled to launch as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on July 21. The upcoming Nintendo Direct livestream about the video game will kick off on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m. ET.