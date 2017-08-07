Square Enix Announces 'Dragon Quest Builders 2'

Dragon Quest official website "Dragon Quest Builders 2" arrives on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Game developer Square Enix has always been known for giving the gaming community something to talk about. It introduced the colossal success that is the "Final Fantasy" series, and now, recent reports reveal that the developers have finally announced the return of one of their classic sandbox action role-playing games titled "Dragon Quest Builders 2."

According to reports, "Dragon Quest Builders 2" will be coming not only for PlayStation 4 (PS4) but also for Nintendo Switch users. Compared to its predecessor, the game will now feature slopes, a bigger number on how many bricks one can stack, the ability to dive underwater, create bodies of water, and support a four-person multiplayer.

Furthermore, Square Enix has also dropped a hint about the young Malroth, who was first seen as an antagonist in "Dragon Quest II." There are not a lot of details known about "Dragon Quest Builders 2," but the gameplay unveiled features one striking difference, which Forbes pointed out as the fact that gamers now have the ability to glide as much as they can in "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." The gameplay is also expected to see some changes in light of its availability for the Nintendo Switch. Considering that many loved the PlayStation Vita version of the first one, fans are expecting to experience new features for "Dragon Quest Builders 2."

There are a lot of expectations for "Dragon Quest Builders 2." And if the gameplay from Square Enix is anything to go by, it seems that the game developers intend to do nothing but deliver. There is no official release date yet, but the gaming community is expecting to get their hands on it before the year ends. In the meantime, fans can spend the waiting time by playing through the challenges and secrets of "Dragon Quest Builders" in order to get a general feel of what the game is about.