'Star Trek: Discovery' Premiere, News: Release Gets Delayed Again, Producers Cast Actor as Spock's Father

"Star Trek" fans get a mix of good and bad news this week. It was recently reported that "Star Trek: Discovery" suffered a premiere delay again. But on the brighter side, the producers of the show have already figured out who will play the role of Spock's (Leonard Nimoy/Zachary Quinto) Vulcan father, Sarek.

Facebook/StarTrekCBS"Star Trek: Discovery" official Facebook page photo banner

The Hollywood Reporter shared that representatives of CBS All Access recently announced that "Star Trek: Discovery" will no longer premiere in May as previously promised.

In a statement this week, CBS All Access explained: "Production on 'Star Trek: Discovery' begins next week. We love the cast, the scripts and are excited about the world the producers have created. This is an ambitious project; we will be flexible on a launch date if it's best for the show."

Reps of the streaming platform reiterated that doing what is right for the show is more important to them than running after a looming deadline. "There is also added flexibility presenting on CBS All Access, which isn't beholden to seasonal premieres or launch windows," they further explained.

This is not the first time "Star Trek: Discovery's" premiere got delayed. It was originally slated for a January 2017 premiere but got moved to May. It was then recently delayed again.

On the other hand, the same THR report confirmed that CBS All Access signed James Frain to play the role of Sarek, the Vulcan father of Spock who was first introduced in the original "Star Trek" movie series.

Last December, CBS All Access recruited "The Walking Dead" star Sonequa Martin-Green to play one of the lieutenant commanders in the show. But reports claim this does not mean she's going to leave AMC's no. 1 zombie apocalypse TV series.

Aside from Frain and Martin-Green, CBS All Access has also added other cast members to "Star Trek: Discovery." Doug Jones will play a science officer and a lieutenant on board U.S.S. Discovery, Saru. Anthony Rapp will play as Stamets, another science officer focusing on the study of fungi.

As of the moment, reports have it that CBS All Access has not marked a new premiere schedule for the show.